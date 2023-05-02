Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VNQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.39. 1,142,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,222. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

