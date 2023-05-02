Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.00. 271,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,407. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.45.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.