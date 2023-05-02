Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BAC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 16,518,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,935,918. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.