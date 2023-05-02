Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

