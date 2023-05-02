Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,064 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

