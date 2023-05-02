Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 946 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.61. 472,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,540. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

