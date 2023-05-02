Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $152.05 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $52.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $152.05 or 0.00533204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00307505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00415906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,273,675 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.