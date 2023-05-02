Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 1,240,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.