Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 1,240,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
