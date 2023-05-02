Morgan Stanley Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $14.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Accolade has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

