Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.86.

MOS stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

