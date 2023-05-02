M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

MTB traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,921,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

