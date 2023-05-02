Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.76 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

