Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL stock opened at C$15.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.56.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.70 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

