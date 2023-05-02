My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

