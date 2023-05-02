My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,007 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $8,190,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.