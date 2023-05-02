Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.55-$1.85 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.