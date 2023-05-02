National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

