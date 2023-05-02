Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 3,840 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. 1,637,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,223. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

