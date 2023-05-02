Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.99. The company had a trading volume of 590,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

