Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 16,389 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 421.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.97. 2,585,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,974. The company has a market cap of $285.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

