Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.86 Million Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,229,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 331,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 9.87. 52,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is 11.00 and its 200-day moving average is 12.04. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 9.63 and a 1-year high of 17.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

