Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.07 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the period.

SLV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 19,173,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

