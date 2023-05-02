Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 3,240 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $28.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $609.11. 1,405,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

