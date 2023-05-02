Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. 837,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

