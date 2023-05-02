Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 4.0 %

NHTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,667.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

