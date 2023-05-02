Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 63.56%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

