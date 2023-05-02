nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 10.2%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 839,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 810,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $93,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

