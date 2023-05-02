NEM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.13 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded down 4% against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $319.89 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

