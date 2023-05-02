NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Critical Comparison

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.94 million 11.01 N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.28 -$9.45 million ($0.11) -7.09

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoVolta and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology -3.92% -6.38% -3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

NeoVolta beats CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments. The CBAK segment mainly includes the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of a wide variety of standard and customized lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use in a wide array of applications. The Hitrans segment covers the development and manufacturing of NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was founded on October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

