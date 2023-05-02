Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 127,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,008. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

