NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

