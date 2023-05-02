NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NURO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.