New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of New Fortress Energy worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

