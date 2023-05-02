New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

