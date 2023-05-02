New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 1,479,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,575,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $938.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

