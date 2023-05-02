Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $40.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.
A number of research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Nextracker Price Performance
Shares of NXT opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
