Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $40.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

About Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $457,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $1,807,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

