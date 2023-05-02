Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.88

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 58659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

