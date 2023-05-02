Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.88

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 58659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.