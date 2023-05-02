NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

