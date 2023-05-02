Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.7 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

