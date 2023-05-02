North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.98. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.4165121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

