Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,797 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 727,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

