Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,617. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

