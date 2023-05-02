Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.6 %

NOG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 1,188,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.