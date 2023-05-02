Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. 364,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $96.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.