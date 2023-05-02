Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.75. 109,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,832. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

