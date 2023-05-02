Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 208.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,045,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,369,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

