Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

AVEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,303. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

