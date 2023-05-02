Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 171,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,193. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

