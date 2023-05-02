Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.47. 32,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,985. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

