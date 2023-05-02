Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

