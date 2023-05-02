NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.91

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 768770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $193,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $218,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,624.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $193,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,537 shares of company stock worth $1,939,475.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in NuScale Power by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

